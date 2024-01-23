Over 1.5 crore voters for Lok Sabha elections in Marathwada

Increase of 99000 voters: Most voters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 1.50 crore voters have been reported in eight districts of Marathwada for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. According to the list up to 23 January 2024, 99,978 voters have been added to the division so far.

The total voters list includes 79.9 lakh male voters, 71.81 lakh female voters and 497 other voters. In the electoral roll on 23 October 2023, the total number of voters was 1.49 crore. This included 78.71 lakh male voters, 71.19 lakh female voters and 450 other voters. New 99,978 voters have been added to the list published on January 23, 2024. A total of 48,192 voters have increased in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district and 1,801 voters have decreased in Beed district. There will be a total of 16,183 polling stations in Marathwada for the Lok Sabha elections.

Most voters in these four districts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district has the highest number of 29,93,403 voters in Marathwada. Below that there are 26,71,537 voters in Nanded district. Beed has 21,15,813 voters and 19,45,771 voters in Latur district.

District Male voters Female voters Others

Chh Sambhajinagar 1570739 1422531 133

Nanded 1381119 1290263 155

Beed 1120529 995245 39

Latur 1024975 920736 60

Jalna 823580 746024 40

Parbhani 769632 712708 25

Dharashiva 723825 642859 38

Hingoli 494852 451308 7

Total 7909251 7181674 497