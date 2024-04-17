Over 1.5 K application forms submitted for RTE seat admission

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 1500 application forms were submitted on Wednesday for the admissions to seats reserved in schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

A total of 25 per cent of seats are reserved for students belonging to economically and socially backward classes under the RTE Act.

The parents faced some technical problems on Tuesday, the first day of the registration for the academic year 2024-25 while there was confusion among parents as an updated list of the schools of the district was not uploaded. A total of 1,513 candidates registered from across the State.

With the amendment in the RTE Act, government and private-aided schools were also included in the admission process.

So, the admissions process will be carried out on 9.76 lakh seats under the RTE Act. Seats of pre-primary and first standard were included in the seats. Parents will have to register on the portal of the director of primary education for admissions. The last date of the registration is April 30.