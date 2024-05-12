Over 20.61 L voters to decide fate of district’s next MP today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 20.61 lakh voters will decide the fate of the next MP in Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency on May 13.

The voters from Assembly Constitutencies-Kannad, Vaijapur, Gangapur and Aurangabad Central, East and West will exercise their franchise from 7 am to 6 pm to elect their next MP. The voting will be conducted for 11 hours. There are 38 candidates along with NOTA in the fray LS seat of Aurangabad, which is the capital of Marathwaada.

There is a multi-corner fight scene in the Constituency. There is a fight among the candidates of Mahayuti, Maha Vikas Aghadi, AIMIM, BSP, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and Independents. The mandate of voters will be seen in the form of results to be declared on June 4.

After the withdrawal of nomination papers on April 29, the campaigning intensified for the elections. The high-decibel campaigning of all candidates came to an end, at 5 pm on Saturday. Three assembly constituencies of the district are in Jalna Lok Sabha Constituency. They are the Sillod, Phulambri and Paithan areas.

The administrative machinery of Aurangabad LS Constituency has prepared the polling stations in these three Constituencies. There are 2,040 polling booths at 976 places in Aurangabad LS Constituency.

Of them, 13 booths are sensitive. Jalna Constituency has 1045 polling booths. Aurangabad district has 30.37 lakh voters. Out of which, 10.6 lakh are in Jalna while the remaining are in Aurangabad Constituency which needs 6,120 ballot units, 2,040 control units and 2,040 VVPATs. Currently, 7,341 ballot units, 2,445 control units and 2,649 VVPATs are available in the constituency. The administration will keep the remaining ballot units on standby.