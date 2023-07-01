Over 4.3 K candidates registered for PG admissions in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambahjinagar: The online registration for the postgraduate courses in the departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University is drawing a good response. A total of 4,383 candidates have registered for the different courses.

The date for the correction of students' particulars was extended to July 3. The rounds for the admissions will be conducted online between July 5 to 26 for the 45 departments in the city campus and 10 departments in Dharashiv sub-campus.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, deans of four faculties, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, president of the admissions committee Dr Suresh Gaikwad, deputy registrar of PG Section Dr I R Manza, director Univeristy Network Information Centre Dr Pravin Yannawar and other 22 members are working for the admissions.

Classes to begin on July 26

The online registration process was completed between June 5 and 26. The university declared the general list of registered candidates list on July 1 while the merit list will be released on July 8. The candidates will be admitted on July 15 and 17. The classes for the second-year students have already begun while the newly admitted students will attend the classes on July 26. The information about subjects, available seats, reservations, fees and eligibility is available on the portal.

Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that the administration is trying to complete the teaching, examination and result process on time in the current academic year as the results of most of the undergraduate traditional courses were declared on time. A total of 4,383 candidates registered. The application forms for 2504 are incomplete.

Faculty-wise candidates registered

The faculty-wise number of candidates registered for the PG admissions without any query is as follows;

Faculty name----------------------number of candidates

-- Faculty of Science and Technology---- 836

--Faculty of Interdisciplinary Studies-----293

--Faculty of Humanities------------------430

--Faculty of Commerce and Management--118

--Total registered-------------------------1722