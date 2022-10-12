Over 49 K candidates registered for Pharmacy courses

Aurangabad, Oct 12: More than 49,000 candidates have registered for admission to B Pharmacy and Pharm D courses across the State.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) extended the last date of admission up to October 17 as scrutiny of the new colleges is still pending.

Of the total registered, 9,000 candidates have not confirmed the application forms at the Facilitation Centres while 5,931 have registered but their application forms are incomplete.

The provisional merit list will be released on October 18 while candidates will be able to submit grievances if any up to October 21.

The final merit list will be displayed on October 22.

A total of 17 proposals for D Pharmacy and eight proposals for B Pharmacy courses from the Marathwada were submitted to the Pharmacy Council of India.

The course-wise number of colleges and seats in the region are as follows;

D Pharmacy (college 104--intake 6,540), B Pharmacy (80----6,640), Pharm D (09--230) and M Pharmacy (16---599).