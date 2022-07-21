Over 52 K teachers complete senior & selection grade training; duration extended remaining candidates

Aurangabad, July 21:

More than 52, 000 teachers completed selection grade and senior grade scales training being given by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). The SCERT has extended the training of teachers up to July 31 so that those who miss it can complete it.

The training for teachers and headmasters of private aided primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and teachers of the college of education launched online on June 1,2022. The teachers of Marathi, Urdu and Hindi are being given training in the different slots. The teachers are allowed to appear for the test on their medium.

94 k registered; 52 k could participate

A total of 94,541 teachers from across the State registered for the training. The last date of attending the training was July 15. A total of 52,551 completed the training while there was a demand from the different teachers' unions including Akhil Bhartiya Urdu Shikshak Sangh (ABUSS) to extend the training duration for the remaining teachers. Following this, the training duration was extended up to July 31. Founder of ABUSS Sajid Ahmed, Mehboob Tamboli, Jahanara Shaikh and others appealed to the registered teachers to under the training.