Over 6 K candidates applied for B Ed CAP round

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 6,000 candidates registered for the round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) of Bachelor of Physical Education (B P Ed).

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) which is the competent authority for the CAP extended the last date up to July 10. Earlier, the registration began on June 26 and the last date was July 3. A total of 6,082 candidates registered while 4,369 locked their admissions.

As per the revised schedule, the aspirants can do verification of documents online or personally visit the Facilitation Centre on or before July 12.

The SCETC urged the candidates to take note that no further extension would be given after July 10. The schedule for filling the option form will be communicated to the registered candidates very soon.

Those who have appeared for the Maharashtra Bachelor of Physical Education Common Entrance Test (MAH-B P Ed-CET)-2023 can apply for admission.

More than 7,000 candidates appeared for the Maharashtra B Ed CET. Of them, 6,699 have obtained more than 50 per cent marks in the CET. The Cell holds written and field tests for the selection of the candidates,

Documents required for registration

The following documents should be scanned and uploaded while filling the online CAP Application form. There are as follows;

--SSC and HSC mark sheet

--Marks memo of first to the final year of a degree or equivalent course

--B P Ed CET2023- scorecard

--Recognised sport competition certificate

--Domicile certificate or birth certificate or school leaving certificate (place of birth