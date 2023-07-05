Over 68 candidates qualify CA Final exam in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 68 new members entered the Chartered Accountants family of the city on Wednesday.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the result of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) final examination and CA Intermediate on Wednesday. The students took their examinations in May 2023.

Chairman of ICAI city branch CA Ganesh Bhalerao said that more than 68 students qualified as CAs.

“A total 581 candidates from the city appeared for the CA-final examination. Of them, 153 students cleared the examination. The final examination has two parts.

From group-I, a total 177 appeared and out of them 21 were declared successful. For Group II, 225 students took the examination and of them, 86 students cleared the examination. For both Groups, a of total 179 appeared while nine of them cleared both groups' examination,” he said.

CA Shrutika Rathi secured first rank in the city while CA Krishna Kamekar and CA Ashish Fapal obtained second rank. ICAI city branch chairman CA Ganesh Bhalerao, Vice Chairperson CA Rupali Bothara, secretary CA Mahesh Indani, treasurer CA Kedar Pande, CA Amol Godha and CA Yogesh Agrawal congratulated the newly qualified CAs.