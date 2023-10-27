Over 8 lakh voters are of age less than 30 years in district

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The district election administration has geared up to implement the orders of the Election Commission of India (ECI) as the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections are due in next year.

The voter registration drive has been started in the city. Of the total registered voters, 8,44,992 voters are less than 30 years of age. The strength is likely to increase during the drive.

While speaking to the media persons, the district collector Astik Kumar Pandey informed about the steps being taken to enhance the voters registration drive and also prepare the rough draft of the voters list.

The deputy collector (election) Devendra Katke was also present on the occasion.

Pandey also hinted at organising camps in colleges to attract youths in large numbers in the registration drive. The administration also planned to present an award to Matadar Mitra during the drive, he said adding that the special voters registration drive to prepare a rough draft electoral roll will continue till December 9.

As per the electoral list drafted in January 2023, the strength of voters in the district is 29,45,211. The population of youths in the age group of 18-19 years group is 3.23 percentage (1,31,999), 20-29 years group is 17.26 pc (7,23,993).

It is learnt that the names of 69,590 voters in the district have been deleted. There are large numbers of people migrating to another place. It raises suspicion. Hence when his attention was drawn towards it, the district collector

said, “The BLO are surveying by visiting door to door. This will bring the data for reference.”

The strength of voters in district

Males - 15,49,335

Females - 13,95,775

Others - 101

Total - 29,45,211