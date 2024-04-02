Overwhelming response to Narayana’s Scholarship Test

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Narayana Institute conducted the Admission Cum Scholarship Test (ACST) recently for a two-year classroom program of IIT JEE / NEET Medical Batches including 11th and 12th Board Syllabus and foundation. Nearly 359 Students from Marathwada, Vidarbha and Khandesh Division were present for the test.

The objective-type examination was based on Science and Mathematics. After the examination, a seminar was held at Sai Mandir Campus, Manjeet Nagar. Director of Narayana Institute Dr Vishal Ladniya along with all teaching faculties were present.

Nearly 10 per cent to 100 per cent of scholarship are being given based on the test results. The scholarships are valid until April 14. Additional scholarships will be given to students for taking admission on or before April 7. A total of 101 students confirmed their admissions in a single day. The new session will begin on April 15.