Overwhelming response to photo exhibitions put on to mark World Heritage Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The photo exhibitions put up by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) and the state’s Department of Archaeology (DoA), at heritage monuments Bibi ka Maqbara and Sunehri Mahal evoked good responses from the tourists and visitors on World Heritage Day.

Free entry at all the ticketed monuments of ASI in the district proved helpful in attracting footfall.

The celebration was organised by ASI in collaboration with the Central Bureau of Communication, Field Office, and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The cultural programme like the singing of patriotic songs and 'powada' echoed on the Maqbara campus. The function was held under the guidance of the superintending archaeologist Shiv Kumar Bhagat.

The exhibition was put on in the library section (housed in one of the four Baradaris) on the Maqbara campus and was open to visitors till 10 pm.

Maiden photo exhibition at Sunehri Mahal

The exhibition of more than 100 photos highlighting the conservation works done by the DoA team in the Marathwada was put on for the first time. It evoked a good response from the visitors. The superintending archaeologist (ASI, Science) Shrikant Mishra inaugurated the exhibition.

DoA assistant director Amol Gote, assistant curator of the Regional Museum Amrut Patil, assistant curator of the History Museum at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Kumar Bhanwar and conservation assistant Amol Kulkarni stressed the significance of the day. The staff including Prakash Rokde, Balaji Bansode, Sudhir Wagh, Manoj Sonawane, Narsingh Chittanwar, Salim Shaikh, Nitin Charude, Vishwanath Rathod, Snehali Khadke, Mayuresh Khadke and others were present on the occasion.