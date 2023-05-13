Oyster School students excel

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 13, 2023 08:30 PM 2023-05-13T20:30:02+5:30 2023-05-13T20:30:02+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar The Oyster English High School achieved cent percent results in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 2022-23 ...

Oyster School students excel | Oyster School students excel

Oyster School students excel

Next

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Oyster English High School achieved cent percent results in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 2022-23 grade X examination. Tanishka Shingade stood first with 97.6% followed by Shravani Mundada 96.6%, Kushi Roy 96%, Sahil Gaikwad 95% and Vaibhaji Nile 95.6%. The chairman, Dr Manpreet Singh Johar congratulated the students for their achievements.

Open in app
Tags : Central Board Of Secondary Education Fit india movement and central board of secondary education 12th Central Board of Secondary Education Kushi Roy Sahil Gaikwad