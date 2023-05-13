Oyster School students excel
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 13, 2023 08:30 PM 2023-05-13T20:30:02+5:30 2023-05-13T20:30:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The Oyster English High School achieved cent percent results in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 2022-23 grade X examination. Tanishka Shingade stood first with 97.6% followed by Shravani Mundada 96.6%, Kushi Roy 96%, Sahil Gaikwad 95% and Vaibhaji Nile 95.6%. The chairman, Dr Manpreet Singh Johar congratulated the students for their achievements.