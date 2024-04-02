Paithan's Chhabina procession delayed due to dispute

Paithan: A 53-year-old dispute between two Nath Vanshaj (Heirs) disrupted the traditional Chhabina procession in Paithan. The procession, which typically begins at midnight on the second day of Nathshashthi, was delayed by four hours due to the disagreement.

One faction, led by Nath Vanshaj Raosahebbuwa Gosavi and Raghunathbuwa Palkhiwale, announced a resolution to the long-standing dispute. However, Yogiraj Maharaj Gosavi, another descendant of Nath Maharaj, refuted these claims and questioned Raosaheb Gosavi's authority. This disagreement left the administration struggling to mediate.

Delayed procession and broken tradition

As a consequence of the unresolved dispute, the Chhabina procession, a tradition observed for 424 years, did not commence at its designated midnight hour. Devotees faced disappointment due to the delay. Finally, at 4:00 am, a group of citizens and youths initiated a procession with a symbolic representation of Nath's padukas, breaking the tradition of carrying a photo within the palanquin.

Accusations and blame game

Raosaheb Maharaj Gosavi, who claims to be the rightful leader, blamed Yogiraj Maharaj Gosavi for disrupting the tradition due to personal motives. Yogiraj Maharaj countered by stating that the Pandav (palanquin bearers) traditionally associated with the procession are not part of their group and accused Raosaheb Maharaj Gosavi and the Palkhiwales of breaking the tradition.