Panchaleshwar Yatra from March 1

Aurangabad: A one-day annual yatra mahotsav has been organised at the Shri 1008 Nandishwar Jain Atishay Kshetra Panchaleshwar on Wednesday. The programmes will be held with the blessings of Acharya Guptinandi Gurudev and under the guidance of Mayanksagarji Maharaj. The Mahamastak abhishek of Padamprabhu Bhagwan and Bawanna Jinalay Bhagwan will be held in the morning. Sujata Shah will preside over, while Nirmaladevi Kasliwal will inaugurate the programme. The organisers have appealed to the devotees to be present for the ceremonies.