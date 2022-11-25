(Part 1) Rajendra Darda's birthday dedicated for social service

Love showered on the birthday of the Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Group of Newspapers

Aurangabad:

Greetings were showered on the 70th birthday of former minister of state for industries and education and Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Group of Newspapers, Rajendra Darda, throughout the day on Monday. While on the one hand, the resolution of social service was going on at different places, on the other hand, distribution of blankets among the needy, free health check-up and treatment camps were organised for citizens. Free cataract surgery was performed on 70 patients.

70 people to get vision again

Along with the day-long series of social-oriented works, the Lions Club of Chikalthana performed free cataract operations on 70 people, on the 70th birthday of Rajendra Darda, Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Group and a milestone of Lions Club of the city.

Lokmat Editorial Board Chairman Vijay Darda, along with Sakhi Manch's founder Ashu Darda, Lokmat Group’s Joint Managing Director and Editorial Director Rishi Darda and Sheetal Darda reached the venue to inquire about the well-being of the patients during the operation being done on the occasion of the birthday. After visiting every department, the Darda family inquired about the work being done and appreciated the work of the Lions. Vijay Agarwal, president of Lions Chikalthana, said that 1100 cataract operations are performed by Lions. Out of this, 600 are free and 500 operations are done at less than 50 percent of the market rate. There is no other modern eye hospital equipped with all the facilities in Marathwada. Two camps are organized every day throughout the year and the needy people are brought here to undergo operation. Lions members welcomed everyone on this occasion. Senior Lions member Rajesh Bharuka, president Vijay Agarwal, secretary Preeti Jain, treasurer Pankaj Agarwal, Lions Club trust secretary Ramesh Pokarna, members Suresh Bafna, Rajkumar Tibdiwala, Prakesh Gothi, Jaykumar Thanvi and a large number of Lions members were present on the occasion.

Bhim Geet Gayan in Ambedkarnagar

On the birthday of former Minister and Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Group of Newspapers, Rajendra Darda, Chakradhar Magre of Congress burst firecrackers and gave a grand welcome. A bheem geet gayan programme of Kadubai Kharat was held. District president of Congress scheduled caste cell Arun Shirsat, Dr Vimal Mapari, Dr Pawan Dongre, Shashikalabai Magre were prominently present.

Anand Ghorpade coordinated the programme and Uttam Danke thanked the present. Sumedh Magre, Chandramani Salve, Yadav Ahire, Sanjay Sathe, Nagesh Salve, Manoj Bhiwasane, Siddharth Salve, Anusabai Danke, Ajubai Dongre, Sonali Bhalerao, Rahul Sable and Arjun Bhiwasane were present.