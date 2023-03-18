Passengers likely to get electric engine trains soon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After the electrification of the Manmad - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station route, a 40-container train with an electric engine was operated between Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, Mumbai to Daulatabad for the first time on March 17. Now, the passenger trains with an electric engines are also ready to run on this route, the railway sources said.

The electrification of the railway route between Manmad and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was done last year. The electric engine was tested at the end of December. As the test succeeded, the route was open to operate trains with an electric engine. The first electric loco train was operated on this route on Friday. The officers and the employees of the Daulatabad Railway Station welcomed the train.

The railway station has made preparations to operate goods trains with electric instead of diesel engines from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. It is likely that the passenger trains with an electric engine will run on this route when the electrification work up to Jalna is completed.