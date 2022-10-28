Passengers scramble to get a seat as crowd swells

Citizens start returning after Diwali

Aurangabad:

On the occasion of Diwali, thousands of families from the city went to their native village. These citizens are now returning, hence the Cidco bus stand and the Central Bus Stand (CBS) are abuzz with the rush of passengers. The bus is filling up within minutes of arriving at the platform. Such a rush was seen on Friday.

As students, workers, employees from various districts started returning from their village after the Diwali festival, the bus stands are getting crowded. Considering the crowd, extra buses are being released by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). The number of people going to Pune route is more. Therefore, extra buses were released on this route.

However, the passengers had to wait for more than an hour to board a bus. As it got onto the platform, the bus was surrounded by passengers. Many were jostling for seats. Some were even trying to enter the bus from wherever they could find a passage. There were long queues for tickets. Spying the crowd of passengers, the private agents were also rushing passengers away from the bus stand area.