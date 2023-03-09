Path of airport expansion cleared

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A provision of Rs 734 crore has been made for the expansion of Chikalthana Airport in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the state budget. The expansion of the airport and the runway was pending for several days and now the way has been cleared. After the expansion, big cargo planes and Jumbo planes to accommodate more passengers can be operated from the Chikalthana Airport.

Earlier, it was decided to acquire 182 acres of land for the expansion work and the measurement of the land was done. But later, it was decided to acquire only 147 acres of land. The administration was waiting for the funds for expansion. At last, a provision has been made in the state budget and the work will be facilitated now, said airport director D G Salve.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Tourism Development Foundation (CSTDF) civil aviation committee chairman Sunit Kothari said we are happy that a provision for the expansion of the airport has been made, now expect that the expansion work should be facilitated. The runway will be expanded, which is good for the constantly growing city.

Airport expansion plan

- Present 9,300 feet (2835 mts) runway to be expanded to 12,000 feet (3,660 mts).

- Big Cargo and Jumbo passenger planes can be operated.

- Parallel Taxi-way will be established.

- A new Apron for parking flights.