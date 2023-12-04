Patient of dog-bite cases get Rs 10 K in Punjab & Haryana; city witnesses vaccine shortage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Patients have to rush towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) or Government Medical College and Hospital for rabies injection while patients of similar cases get Rs 10,000 in Punjab and Haryana states on dog bite.

There is variation in the stray dog population in the city.

The CSMC data shows an estimated 40,000 dogs in the city while as per the survey of social organisations and pet-lovers association, the strength canine is between 80,000 and 90,000. A pack of dogs can be seen in different colonies of the city. It is shivering for many people to cross them at night. The Civic Body catches 15 to 20 dogs daily with the help of a private organisation.

They are left after the sterilisation. The Corporation claims that they have given anti-rabbies vaccine to most of the dogs. There is no such system in rural areas. It may be noted minor boy died of rabbies at Dudhad which is a stone’s throw away distance from the city last week. Neither the State Government nor CSMC gave any financial help even after the death due to a dog bite.

Around 10 patients of dog bites are reported daily while the majority of them are victims of dogs from their colony.

The patient is administered an anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) at the health centre of CSM while anti-rabies serum (ARS) is given if a patient has injuries. The ARS will be available only with the GMCH.

Around 1000 dog bite patients from the city and rural areas are admitted to the GMCH annually.

Some serious patients are also admitted here from adjoining districts.

The relatives of the patients shell out thousands of rupees to purchase injects if it is not available at the GMCH. The civic body has implemented a sterilisation campaign for the past many years and

spends Rs 80 lakh on it through an appointed private agency. City people have to face a lot of inconvenience due to stray dogs in the city. They demanded there should be a control on the dog population.

Shahed Shaikh, the Animal Husbandry officer of CSMC “Patients in Pujab and Haryana are given Rs 10,000 to the victim of a dog bite. We will think about it if the State Government makes a decision