Pawar disagrees with renaming as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Fadnavis

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“After coming into power, our government renamed the Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in a year. However, the NCP MP Sharad Pawar disagrees with the renaming of the city as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar”, alleged deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. He was speaking in a public function organised to inaugurate the Jeev Mission Scheme work worth Rs 1,075 crore for Gangapur tehsil and the completion of nine years of Modi government, at Gangapur on Friday.

Union minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve, union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, state cooperative minister Atul Save, MLA Haribhau Bagade, organiser MLA Prashant Bamb and others were present.

Fadnavis further said, Pawar says, you change the name, but I will call the city Aurangabad. It means that Pawar disagrees with the renaming as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. But, this name is in our heart, he said.

The Mahavikas Aghadi government killed the water grid scheme. The Uddhav Thackeray government has not given administrative sanction to any scheme during two and a half years tenure. Out government sanctioned 35 schemes in just one year. As a result, around 8.5 lakh hectares of land will come under irrigation. Around 155 TMC rainwater flowing in the sea from Western Maharashtra will be brought to Godavari valley to make Marathwada drought-free, Fadnavis said.

Danve said, around 80 crore people in the country have benefited due to the development works accomplished by the Modi government in the past nine years. However, the opponents are disturbed by it. Hence, around 15 opponents came together and called a meeting at Patna to remove Modi from power. In this meeting, Laluprasad Yadav suggested Rahul Gandhi should get married. Hence, a question arises whether the concerned meeting was for Rahul’s marriage or to remove Modi, he ridiculed.

MLA Bamb said, irrigation should have been given the first preference in the country after the independence. As a result, the condition of the farmers deteriorated. Sharad Pawar is also responsible for it. The government has sanctioned an irrigation scheme due to which around 30,000 hectares of land will be irrigated, he mentioned.