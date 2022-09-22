PCOS Awareness Month-2022: Prevent than getting it cured!

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 22:

September is observed as the National Awareness Month for PolyCystic Ovarian Syndrome, commonly termed as PCOS, a disease found in 22.5% women in India. Accounting to this are both environmental and hormonal changes and about 65% of women are unaware about their situation. Lokmat Times spoke to various women, including a doctor and the afflicted to know their take on the issue.

Before everything, know the meaning of the disease and in case of PCOS, it is the "women's epidemic", wherein one out of five are being diagnosed with it. The few main symptoms that help you find and differentiate it from the others include weight gain, excessive hair growth on body (Hirsutism), thinning of hair and eventually all of this leads to 'depressing' the patient. It is caused majorly due to hormonal changes, secretion of excess androgen and insulin. Regularising your lifestyle, exercising regularly and obviously medical assistance are all that would help you come over it, but not completely rid of the disease!

Dr Harsha Sakhla, Homoeopath

My life got a shift, while it was my wedding period and I was diagnosed with PCOS. Suddenly during the Covid, I found a constant weight change every time I checked. My menstrual cycle was all up and down and all of this brought me to tears, as that was it of me getting engaged. With time, as I started taking proper assistance, improved my lifestyle, and kept in touch with the doctor, I was greatly helped. I somehow was unsure about my only homeopathic assistance so I also consulted a gynaecologist, and she prescribed medications that stated to me for 'hormone replacement'. Anyhow, it was me who had to just get over it and all I did was to keep positive, take care of myself and even after suppressed issues, did not give up the course of medication, to help not revoke.

Shaili Bhansali, Housewife

Being a mother and homemaker, and facing this severe health issue has never been easy for me. Managing my kids with that constant physical issues, mood swings and severe pains has become a task for me. With time, as the symptoms kept on multiplying, I realised that it is me who can help myself with it. Overcoming it is a big task and also the conditions this asks for are beyond my time management ability. I have now realised that medical assistance is so very important. All the food habits, sleep schedule, physical exercise, everything has been very important, even though it's tough for the schedules. If it gets diagnosed in the younger ages, get cautious because getting older is aging the problems and then they don't limit to only one.

Simmi Chowdhary, Housewife,