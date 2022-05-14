PET registration for Ph D in health science subjects begins

Aurangabad, May 14:

Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) started online registration for Ph D Entrance Test (PET) 2022-23. Those who wish to undertake research under the Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry, Ayurved and Unani, Homoeopathy, Allied Health Sciences (Nursing, Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy) and Interdisciplinary subjects can register online up to May 31.

Before applying, candidates were instructed to go through the university direction which is available on the MUHS website. The details about eligibility criteria, payment of fee, a pattern of examination, method of selection, and subject-wise and category-wise vacancies were given in the information brochure.

An aspirant who has completed or appeared for a postgraduate course in the respective subjects is eligible to apply for the test.

Box

PET on Aug 27

The last date for submission of the online application form with online payment is May 31. The last date for the submission of hard copy by post is June 10. form by post or in person. The admit cards will be issued on August 1. PET will be held on August 27.

Box

52 subjects available for research

Registrar Dr Kalidas Chavan issued the PET notification on Friday. The research aspirants can do PhD in 52 subjects health science and allied courses. They included Physiology, General Surgery, Biochemistry, Orthopaedics, Conservative Dentistry, Public Health Dentistry, Samhita Sidhhant, Swasthavritta, Sharir Rachana, Moalijat, Homoeopathic Materia Medica, Organon and Homoeopathic Philosophy, Psychiatry (Homoeopathy), Nursing, Physiotherapy, Yoga and Preventive Cardiology (Interdisciplinary).