‘PET Scan' under consideration at Cancer Hospital

Expansion work completed by December, linac accelerator soon

Aurangabad, Sep 21:

The Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scan helps in diagnosis, cell growth and to assess if treatment is being effective in eliminating cancer. Hence PET scan is a part of cancer patients and treatment. Providing this facility to the Government Cancer Hospital (GCH) through public private partnership (PPP) is under consideration. The process will be monitored by the government, said the founder (academic) of Tata Memorial Hospital, Dr Kailas Sharma.

Dr Sharma was speaking in a programme held at the GCH on the occasion of its 10th anniversary on Wednesday. He said the expansion work of the hospital will be completed by December. Linac accelerator will be made available for the hospital. The renovation work will start from October 1 and includes beautification, electricity and AC installation. Social organizations and donors were felicitated at the programme. GMCH dean Dr Varsha Rotte-Kaginalkar, officer on special duty Dr Arvind Gaikwad, Dr Deepak Mokankar, Dr Hemant Kokankar, Dr Balaji Shewale, Dr Anagha Warudkar and other doctors and staff were present on the occasion.

Document prepared by the State government

The State Government has prepared a document regarding PET scan. Based on that, some equipment will be installed in government medical colleges and cancer hospitals through PPP. There will be necessary procedures regarding initiation of Pet Scan in PPP. Patients will get benefits through the scheme. It will be included in this document that the patients at GCH should have a PET scan in the morning and other patients should get a scan in the afternoon, said Dr Sharma.