Petition alleging false Affidavit; hearing likely on Monday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A petition has been filed alleging that Sheikh Nargis Salim, a candidate from Prabhag No. 6-B (General Women) in the upcoming municipal corporation elections, submitted false and incomplete information in her nomination affidavit by declaring two children instead of three. The matter is likely to be heard on Monday at the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court.

The petitioner, Meharunnisa Khan of Rahat Colony, stated that birth records obtained under the Right to Information Act show the candidate had a third child after the cut-off date in 2011. As per Section 10(1) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, 1949, violation of the two-child norm disqualifies a candidate from contesting elections. Despite this, the objection raised during scrutiny was allegedly rejected by the election decision officer, and the nomination was declared valid. The petition seeks disqualification of the candidate, cancellation of her nomination, and directions to conduct the election process as per law. The petition has been filed through advocate Shubham Khoche.