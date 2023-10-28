PG winter session exams of MUHS began

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The postgraduate courses winter sessions examinations to be conducted by Maharashtra University of Health Sciences began at 50 centres across the State on Saturday smoothly.

A total of 9,024 students of M D, M S, M Sc-Medical (Biochemistry and Microbiology), Master in Public Health, and M Phil started taking the examinations today.

Controller of examination Dr Sandeep Kadu said that thousands of students of PG students appeared for the winter session examinations at 50 centres in the State from Saturday on a smooth note.

The health university is holding the winter session examinations of the different undergraduate and postgraduate courses in a phased- manner. The examination schedule of other courses is being released.