Ph D admission cancelled for submitting bogus documents

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) decided to cancel the Ph D admission of a candidate who submitted bogus undergraduate and postgraduate degrees. The name of the candidate is Siddiqui Mohammad Shoaib Habibuddin.

It may be noted that the research student Shoeb Habibuddin submitted his B Sc and M Sc mark sheets and degree from Mahatma Gandhi Kashi University in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, while registering for the Ph d Entrance Test (PET) in 2021 in Bamu.

He was given admission for Ph D research in Zoology. When the city president of RPI (Athawale Group) Nagraj Gaikwad wrote to the university to verify the mark sheets and degree, it came to light that the university did not have any record of the student with the concerned name.

Gaikwad lodged a complaint with Bamu stating that the documents of the candidates were bogus.

Following this complaint, the university administration also corresponded with Mahatma Gandhi Kashi University in Varanasi. It became clear in it that the documents submitted by Shoeb Habibuddin were forged. Accordingly, the university administration has decided to cancel the Ph D registration of the concerned student. The university's deputy registrar issued a letter to that effect on July 8.

The university administration had lodged a complaint of cheating at Begampura Police Station against Kohinoor Education Society Secretary Asma Khan and Joint Secretary Maqsood Khan, who had taken admission to Ph D on the basis of fake documents. Along with Asma Khan, her husband Dr Mazhar Khan was also made an accused in this case.