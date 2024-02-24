Ph D conferred on Kavisha in Microbiology

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy has conferred Ph D on Kavisha K Patidar in Microbiology.

She submitted her thesis titled ‘Bioprocess Development of Microbial Pectinase by Using Agro Residue and its Potential Industrial Applications’ under the guidance of research guide Dr Swati Peshwe.