Ph D conferred on Pramod in English

Aurangabad: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Pramod Uttamrao Mairalnimbhorkar in English.

He submitted his thesis titled 'Humiliation, Miseries and Discrimination: A Study of the Selected Works of Anita Nair and Arundhati Roy' under the guidance of Dr Vaishali Pradhan, research guide and principal of Milind College of Arts.