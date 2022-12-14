Ph D conferred on Pramod in English
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 14, 2022 07:40 PM 2022-12-14T19:40:02+5:30 2022-12-14T19:40:02+5:30
Aurangabad: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Pramod Uttamrao Mairalnimbhorkar in English.
He submitted his thesis titled 'Humiliation, Miseries and Discrimination: A Study of the Selected Works of Anita Nair and Arundhati Roy' under the guidance of Dr Vaishali Pradhan, research guide and principal of Milind College of Arts.