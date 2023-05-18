Ph D conferred on Sd Abdul Quader

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 18, 2023 08:10 PM 2023-05-18T20:10:02+5:30 2023-05-18T20:10:02+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D on Syed Abdul Quader in English. He submitted ...

Ph D conferred on Sd Abdul Quader | Ph D conferred on Sd Abdul Quader

Ph D conferred on Sd Abdul Quader

Next

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D on Syed Abdul Quader in English.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Human Relationships in the select Novels of D H Lawrence'

under the guidance of Dr Shaikh Parvez Aslam, research guide and head of the English Department of Lokseva College.

He has also translated 6 books from English to Urdu in collaboration with UNICEF, SCERT, Pratham Books Bangalore and Regional Academic Authority (RAA). The RAA published his Navodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Examination book.

Open in app
Tags : English Department of Lokseva College English Department of Lokseva College Syed Abdul Quader Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and College Teachers Organisation, Association of Principals and Educators Board of Examinations and Evaluation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University The board of examinations and evaluation of dr babasaheb ambedkar marathwada university Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Govind Kale Human Resource Development Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Tarabai Shinde Study Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Standing Committee of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Tourism Administration Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Unicef Pratham Books Bangalore and Regional Academic Authority RAA Navodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Examination