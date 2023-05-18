Ph D conferred on Sd Abdul Quader

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D on Syed Abdul Quader in English.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Human Relationships in the select Novels of D H Lawrence'

under the guidance of Dr Shaikh Parvez Aslam, research guide and head of the English Department of Lokseva College.

He has also translated 6 books from English to Urdu in collaboration with UNICEF, SCERT, Pratham Books Bangalore and Regional Academic Authority (RAA). The RAA published his Navodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Examination book.