Ph D conferred on Sd Abdul Quader
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 18, 2023 08:10 PM 2023-05-18T20:10:02+5:30 2023-05-18T20:10:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D on Syed Abdul Quader in English.
He submitted his thesis titled ‘Human Relationships in the select Novels of D H Lawrence'
under the guidance of Dr Shaikh Parvez Aslam, research guide and head of the English Department of Lokseva College.
He has also translated 6 books from English to Urdu in collaboration with UNICEF, SCERT, Pratham Books Bangalore and Regional Academic Authority (RAA). The RAA published his Navodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Examination book.