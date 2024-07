Ph D conferred on Yuvraj Sutar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University conferred Ph D on Yuvraj Sutar in English. He has submitted his thesis titled "Demythologizing the Myth: A Focus on Nagaraj Manjulej's Filmic and Literary Vision" under the supervision of Dr Anand Kumar Ubale, research guide and professor, Department of English, Bamu.