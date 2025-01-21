Ph D degrees from 3 universities de-recognised

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has declared the Ph D degree of three universities as invalid and de-recognised.

The names of the universities are OPJS University (Churu, Rajasthan), Sunrise University (Alwar, Rajasthan) and Singhania University (Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan).

It may be noted that the UGC has constituted a Standing Committee to monitor whether the universities are following the procedure in awarding PhD degrees as per norms or not. One of the mandates of this Standing Committee was to suggest corrective measures and recommend action to be taken against erring Universities.

After evaluating their information, the panel found that they did not follow the provisions of the UGC Ph.D. regulations.

The universities were given an opportunity to explain why they failed to comply with the provisions of the norms. However, the responses received from these universities were not found satisfactory.

On the basis of the panel report, the UGC debarred the three universities from enrolling students for Ph D for the next five years (2025-26 to 2029-30). The universities were also directed to immediately discontinue PhD admissions.

Students urged not to take admission

The UGC urged prospective students and parents not to take admission in the PhD in the three universities from now onwards. Also, their Ph D degree will be treated as invalid for higher education and employment.