Phenomenon of perfect alignment celebrated in city

Zero Shadow Day : Sun reaches its highest point in the sky

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The citizens on Friday experienced a fascinating celestial event ‘Zero Shadow Day.’ Residents were delighted to witness a phenomenon where objects cast no shadows at precisely noon. The event occurred due to the perfect alignment of the Sun with the latitude of the city, creating a surreal atmosphere and drawing awe-inspired crowds.

Zero Shadow Day, also referred to as ‘Noon Time of Solstice,’ is an occurrence that takes place twice a year in locations situated between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn. It happens when the Sun reaches its highest point in the sky, directly overhead at noon, resulting in objects casting no shadows. This remarkable phenomenon occurs when the Sun's rays fall perpendicular to the Earth's surface, making it a memorable experience for observers.

Excited students and citizens were seen in various city parks, meticulously setting up experiments and observing the absence of shadows firsthand. Shrinivas Aundhkar, director of MGM’s APJ Abdul Kalam Astrospace Science Centre and Club said that this phenomenon occurs due to the tilt of Earth's axis and the elliptical shape of its orbit around the Sun. When the Sun aligns perfectly with the latitude of a particular location, the rays of sunlight fall vertically, resulting in no shadows.

Photos shared on social media

Citizens took to social media platforms to share their experiences and photographs of this unique occurrence. Pictures captured during the event depicted people standing in the sun and lampposts with no shadows beneath them, creating a surreal and captivating sight.