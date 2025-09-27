Photo taken from social media, Combined via AI, Goes viral

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In recent months, the use of AI and specialized photo-editing apps has increased significantly. After uploading a selfie or a simple photo, users can transform it into 3D, cartoonized, vintage, or animated versions and share it on social media. This trend has created a craze for such edited photos. However, experts warn that there is a significant risk behind this trend.

Hundreds of such apps are available on Google Play Store and Apple Store, some free and some on premium subscription. Apps advertised as “Change your look,” “Make cartoons,” or “Virtual Studio Photo” have been downloaded by millions. Once a photo is uploaded, it is not limited to editing alone. In some apps, user data is stored on cloud servers, leaving room for potential misuse.

Combining Two Faces

AI can combine two people’s photos to create a “real-looking” new image. Such photos can be misused to create false impressions of relationships, sometimes leading to blackmail. Edited photos can also be used to create fake profiles. Faces can be deepfaked to make obscene or objectionable videos, posing serious risks.

Precautions to Take

Do not upload photos to unfamiliar apps.

Only use trusted apps.

Avoid keeping social media profile photos public.

Do not upload identifiable documents or photos of children.

Check app permissions before use.

Install apps only after checking reviews and ratings.

Avoid downloading any apps from third-party sources or links. Both original and duplicate apps exist today. Understanding the difference between deepfakes and real videos can prevent defamation and blackmail. No app is fully secure; if used with malicious intent, the consequences can be severe.

— Abhijit Waghmare, Cyber Expert