PI Gaat gets Seva Gaurav award

Aurangabad

Senior PI of Chikalthana police station Devidas Gaat will get the Seva Gaurav award instituted by Sulaxmi Bahuddeshiya Seva Bhavi Sanstha. The award function will be held at Maulana Azad Research Centre on December 30 to mark the 6th anniversary of Manuski Rugna Seva Samuh, said organisers Sumit Pandit and Puja Pandit.