PI Praveena Yadav gets police medal

Aurangabad

Union ministry of home affairs announced a police medal to PI of the cyber police station Praveena Yadav for excellent service in the training department. In all, 320 awardees from various police units in the country for the medal. Yadav took charge as PI in the cyber police station on December 10. The next day, her name was declared for the police medal. Commissioner of police Dr. Nikhil Gupta, DCP Aparna Gitay, Deepak Girhe, and Shilwant Nandedkar congratulated Yadav on her selection.