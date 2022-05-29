Pickpocket arrested

Aurangabad, May 29:

The Kranti Chowk police arrested a pickpocket stealing wallets of the passengers coming and going from the Central Bus Stand. The arrested has been identified as Arbaz Khan Karim Khan alias Mahila (23, Sadatnagar, Railway Station area).

Police said, a man came from Buldhana district to the central bus stand lost his wallet containing Rs 7,000 and a mobile phone worth Rs 9,000 on Saturday. The police during investigation found that Arbaz had stolen it. The police arrested him within 12 hours of the incident and seized Rs 2,000 cash and the stolen phone from him.

The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Dr Ganpat Darade by PSI Vikas Khatke, ASI Nasim Pathan, constables Narendra Gurjar, Manoj Chavan and others.