Pink Rs 2000 notes start pouring into the market

Traders raise concerns about counterfeit bills: Average of Rs 2 crore being circulated daily

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pink notes worth at least Rs 2 crores are being circulated in the markets of the city every day, according to Sanjay Kankaria, president of the Jilha Vyapari Mahasangh. The notes, which had disappeared from circulation a few days ago, have once again appeared in the market, and customers are preferring to use them in transactions rather than exchanging them at the bank.

Some traders are refusing to accept the notes, citing concerns about fake notes and a lack of tools to check their authenticity. Despite this, many customers are depositing the notes in their bank accounts. Some nationalised and private banks have been requesting Aadhaar and PAN cards to exchange the notes. So far, six crore notes of Rs 2000 have been deposited in SBI's currency chest, including some from urban and rural bank branches.

Controversy at MSEDCL bill centres

Controversy has arisen at some electricity bill centres, where Rs 2000 notes are not being accepted as payment. Some centres have posted boards requesting customers to bring Aadhaar and PAN card copies to pay with Rs 2000 notes, while others have been involved in verbal arguments with customers.

Traders concern about fake notes

The fear of fake notes is also a concern among traders, who are urging customers to be cautious and verify the authenticity of the notes before accepting them. However, some traders are refusing to accept the notes, citing concerns about fake notes and a lack of tools to check their authenticity.

Two lakh worth of notes in each branch

According to a cashier at the Central Bank of India, each branch is collecting Rs 2 to Rs 2.5 lakhs worth of Rs 2000 notes daily. Around 80 percent of customers are depositing pink notes into their accounts, while the remaining 20 percent are opting to exchange them for smaller denominations.