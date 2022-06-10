Pipe bomb creates panic in Kannad

Squad detonates the bomb: mobile box used to hold the bomb

Aurangabad, June 10:

A pipe bomb was found in an empty box of a mobile phone on a table in front of a furniture shop in the rest house area on Chalisgaon road in Kannad city on Thursday. The bomb disposal squad disabled the bomb in the afternoon. The bomb had created panic among the citizens.

According to police, Kiran Rajguru, owner of a furniture shop, found a mobile box on a table outside the shop at 9 am. He was shocked to see a bomb after opening the box. He informed his brother Kishor Rajguru. Kishore went to the shop and took photos of the bomb-like object and reported the matter to the city police. Police inspector Rajiv Talekar along with his colleagues reached the spot. Meanwhile, sub-divisional police officer Mukund Aghav also reached the spot. The road was barricaded on both sides at about 100 feet. The bomb squad arrived at 12 pm. They started the process of disposing the bomb. At 1:20 pm, bomb was detonated in an open space in the premises of the irrigation department. Residents breathed a sigh of relief when the bomb exploded.

"The bomb was not planted in a crowded place. Moreover, the bomb was not of high power. An investigation is underway into what was used to make the bomb," said superintendent of police (rural) Manish Kalwania.

According to preliminary information, gun powder used in the firecrackers might be used in the bomb. The squad included PSI Mahesh Ghirdikar, Ramchandra Mhatre, Ram Gore, Dharamsingh Dedwal, Sunil Dandge, Mangal Singh Jarwal and Rohit Jadhav.