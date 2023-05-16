Piyush Papdiwal new president of Jain engineers society

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Piyush Papdiwal was elected as the president of the Jain Engineers Society Aurangabad chapter (JESA-NX) in the elections held in the annual general body meeting held recently.

The agenda of the meeting included a review of the financial statements of the society, the progress made in various activities and the election of a new executive. Past president Sawan Chudiwal presented the reports of various activities under health, education and society during the previous tenure. The members of the society appreciated the efforts of the outgoing committee and thanked them for their contribution towards the growth of the society. The election of the new executive was conducted under the leadership of election officer Sanjay Papadiwal, and under the guidance of Kamal Pahade and Anand Mishrikotkar. The remaining newly elected members are Nipun Lodha and Apurva Bohra (vice president), Dipesh Kankariya (secretary), Mayur Lodha (joint sec), Mayur Gangwal (treasurer), Tejas Pagariya (joint treasurer), Riya Gangwal (PRO) and Payal Chandaliya (joint PRO). Motilal Patni, Dinesh Gangwal, Dr Sunil Sahuji, Mahavir Sethi and others were present.