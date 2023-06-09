Playground reservation on controversial land in Buddi Lane

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administration today clarified its action of removing encroachments from Buddi Lane, on Thursday.

The municipal commissioner G Sreekanth said, “As per the city development plan of 2001, there is a reservation of playground on 3200 square metres of Chimna Raja Haveli land in Buddi Lane. However, the municipal corporation has not done the land acquisition process from its owner Abdul Sameer. Besides, a 6-metre wide road is also proposed adjacent to the land. We will open the road for the vehicles in future.”

Earlier, few citizens had approached the court for justice in connection with the Haveli’s land. However, the court has not granted any stay. Instead, the judiciary ordered taking action against illegal constructions violating the Development Control Rules. Hence the action was taken as per the court order on Thursday, said the civic sources.

The civic chief also told that to demolish or keep an eye on the illegal constructions, the CSMC has deployed one designated officer along with staff in each zone, out of nine, in the city for taking action. Besides, an independent team stationed at the civic headquarters will be deployed for taking major action regarding encroachments,” he said.