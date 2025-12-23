Plot mutually sold among themselves using forged documents;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A fraud has come to light in which a farmer’s plot was illegally taken over and mutually sold among the accused themselves by preparing forged documents. In this connection, a case has been registered at Chhawani Police Station against Ganesh Kautirao Lokhande, Bhujang Sampat Lokhande (both residents of Bhavsingpura), and Jitendra Prakash Sonawane (resident of Soygaon).

The complaint was filed by 72-year-old Shivaji Jadhav (resident of Bhavsingpura). In January 2009, Jadhav had purchased Plot No. 11, 1,043.75 square feet, located at Sainik Bajirao Patil Nagar in Bhavsingpura, from Shanta Patil. Since then, Ganesh Lokhande allegedly attempted to obtain possession of the land by putting forward a woman. Jadhav approached the court, following which a permanent injunction was issued restraining the woman from entering the plot.

In July 2021, Lokhande allegedly again prepared forged documents, falsely showing Bhujang Lokhande as the owner of the plot. The plot was thereafter mutually transferred among the accused, with Sonawane being shown as the purchaser on the basis of a sale deed. After learning of this, Jadhav approached the police and lodged a complaint.