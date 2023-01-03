PM Modi to interact with entrepreneurs at AME 2023

Aurangabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ‘Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2023’ organised by the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) online at 10 am on January 5 at Auric in Shendra phase of the DMIC. The PM will also interact online with entrepreneurs after the inauguration. PM Modi is likely to make a big announcement at this time.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve, union minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, State industries minister Uday Samant, Guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, Agriculture minister Abdul Sattar and cooperation minister Atul Save will be present. The Massia delegation was making efforts through union minister Dr Karad to bring PM Modi for the inauguration ceremony. However, the PM's office said that the Prime Minister will inaugurate the expo online. Massia president Kiran Jagtap said that after the inauguration on January 5, he will interact online with the entrepreneurs present at the exhibition. Senior sources said that the PM is likely to make a big announcement regarding investment in DMIC on this occasion. Massia members along with the local entrepreneurs will present the importance of Shendra and Bidkin industrial belts under the Delhi, Mumbai Industrial Corridor of Auric to the entrepreneurs and investors at the expo. If a multinational company invests in DMIC, the industry here can benefit, said the members.