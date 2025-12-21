Poet Shahjinde elected as president of M’wada Sahitya Sammelan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Veteran poet F M Shahjinde was unanimously elected as the president of the 45th Marathwada Sahitya Sammelan (MSS) in the executive committee meeting of the Marathwada Sahitya Parishad (MSP) held recently. The Marathwada Sahitya Sammelan will be hosted at Shantiwan (Beed district).

F M Shahjinde's published works include poetry collections such as 'Nidharmi', 'Adam', 'Gawahi', 'Zombani', 'Shetkari', novel 'Mi Tu', critical works such as 'Saransh', 'Ityartha', 'Shabdabimba', essay collections 'Vakal', 'Pratyay', 'Anubhav', and edited books such as 'Marathwadyatil Kavita', 'Purchundi', 'Muthbhar Mati: Ashay va Anvayartha', 'Muslim Marathi Sahitya: Prerna ani Swarup'.

Shahjinde was the president of different literary conventions, including the 5th Marathwada Yuvak Sahitya Sammelan, First Muslim Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, the Eleventh Ankur Literary Sammelan and Shekoti Sahitya Sammelan.

Considering his long literary career, he was unanimously elected as the president of the 45th MSS. MSP President Principal Kautikrao Thale-Patil, Vice President Dr Asaram Lomte, Secretary Dr Dada Gore, and Treasurer Dr Ramchandra Kalunkhe were present at the meeting.