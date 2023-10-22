Poetry collection 'Mahi Godhadi Chhappan Bhoki' released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A poetry collection titled 'Mahi Godhadi Chhappan Bhoki' by Lalit Adhane was released on Sunday at Tapdiya Natyamandir in the city.

The book was released by poet Kishor Kadam, who praised Adhane's work and said that his rebellious poetry sees the injustice being done to the society. The event began with the dignitaries worshipping farmer's implements such as shovels and sickles.

Principal Kautikrao Thale Patil, president of Marathwada Sahitya Parishad, presided over the event. Dr Dada Gore, Prof Dr Kailas Ambhure, accounts officer Sharad Bhingare, Prakash Balasaheb Dhongde and the writer's mother were prominently present on the dais.

While expressing his thoughts on the occasion, Prof Ambhure said that earlier the king belonged to one community and the people to another. But now it is the farmer's children who are sitting in power, in such a situation, the question arises from whom to seek justice.

Dr Gore said that Adhane's poem has a rebellious language that does not see the injustice being done to the society. Author Adhane presented two poems, Bazar and Visrun Gele Dadabhai. Prof Samadhan Ingle, Sharad Bhingare and others were present.