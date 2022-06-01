Police admit 4-yr-old Piyush to orphanage in Cidco

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 31:

The Pundaliknagar police, with a heavy heart, have admitted the four-year-old Piyush, to the orphanage situated in Cidco N-3, on Tuesday, at 1.30 am.

The infant is the son of the driver Balaji Vaijanath Lonikar (31, resident of Bhanudasnagar), who killed his wife Madhura (21) suspecting her fidelity, on Monday afternoon. The police admitted the kid to the orphanage after the relatives of Balaji and Madhura refused to take his custodianship.

A native of Parli (in Beed), Balaji and Madhura, fell in love and by going against the wishes of their family members, they tied a nuptial knot, five years ago. Since then they were staying in Bhanudasnagar in a rented house. They were not in touch with any family members or relatives due to their inter-caste marriage.

The couple, for the past many days, were frequently quarrelling and arguing with each other. Balaji objected to frequent conversations of Madhura with someone on the mobile phone. On Monday afternoon, the couple again entered into a verbal clash and then it led to a heated argument. Balaji then sent Piyush out of the home to bring chocolate. Later on, in a fit of anger, he strangled Madhura with the scarf and then pressed the pillow on the bed. Balaji along with his son sat for an hour near the body. When the police came, Balaji took Piyush with him to the police station.

Later on, the cops contacted Balaji’s three married sisters and narrated them the whole incident and also informed that Balaji told to hand over custodianship of Piyush to any one of them. However, none of them showed interest in taking care of the kid.

In the meantime, Madhura’s parents also arrived at Aurangabad on Monday evening. However, they also refused to take care of Piyush saying that he is the son of the murderer who has killed their daughter.

At last the police with no other option admitted Piyush to the Bal Gruh at Cidco N-3 at 1.30 am (intervening night of Monday and Tuesday). Now, the Children's Welfare Committee will release the order regarding the responsibility of Piyush.

It may be noted that when Piyush returned home after buying chocolate, Balaji told him that Madhura is sleeping. In the evening, the police after sending the body for autopsy came back to the police station with Balaji. The kid rushed toward him and insisted on going home. Piyush was saying that his mother would have awakened now from her sleep. The innocence of the kid and the emotional scene touched the hearts of police inspector Santosh Patil and other police officers and cops present on the occasion. Balaji was speechless on listening to his son's plea. The relatives had refused to take custodian of Piyush, born out of the love marriage.