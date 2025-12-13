Police and gram panchayat in action mode;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Ranjangaon Phata–Ektanagar road, a key and busy route connecting the industrial area, witnesses heavy daily movement of workers, students, pedestrians and vehicles. Frequent traffic congestion was being caused due to encroaching handcarts, boards and unauthorized hoardings. Acting on repeated complaints, the Gram Panchayat, with police support, carried out an anti-encroachment drive on Thursday evening and seized 26 handcarts that were directly obstructing traffic. Unauthorized hoardings, banners and boards were also removed.

Earlier warnings to encroachers were ignored, prompting strict action. The drive was conducted after a meeting and in coordination with the police administration. Deputy sarpanch Bhimrao Kirtishahi, former panchayat samiti member Deepak Bade, Sainath Jadhav, Govind Jadhav, Javed Syed and MIDC assistant police inspector Thakre participated. To ensure public safety and smooth traffic flow, the Gram Panchayat is taking strict action. Anti-encroachment drives will continue in the future as well.

— Kavita Hiwale, sarpanch

Encroachments on main roads were increasing the risk of accidents. After receiving complaints, action was taken with the cooperation of the police administration. Strict measures will continue against those who violate the rules.

— Ganesh Dhanwai, gram panchayat officer