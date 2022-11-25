Police constable arrested for accepting bribe

Aurangabad

Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a constable of Osmanpura police station red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant in the police station area on Thursday afternoon, said ACB deputy SP Maruti Pandit. The arrested police employee has been identified as Prakash Dhondiba Sonawane. A case has been registered with Osmanpura police station.

Police said, the complainant had purchased a motorcycle on finance from Bajaj Finance company but failed to pay the installments. Hence, the company employees took his bike and also beat him. He went to Osmanpura police station to lodge a complaint. Sonawane demanded Rs 5,000 to take action in his case and also help him get the motorcycle back. The complaint paid him Rs 5,000 but Sonawane again demanded Rs 5,000 to him. He then lodged a complaint with ACB. The ACB team laid a trap and arrested Sonawane red-handed while accepting Rs 5,000 from the complainant at a tea stall in the police station area.

The action was executed under the guidance of SP Sandeep Atole, additional SP Dr Vishal Khambe, deputy SP Maruti Pandit by PI Nandkishor Kshirsagar, Rajendra Joshi, Sunil Patil, Ashok Nagargoje, Vilas Chavan, Changdev Bagul and others.