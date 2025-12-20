Police launch drive against ‘drunk and drive’

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city traffic police have launched a special drive against “drunk and drive,” starting ten days ahead of the New Year.

Five units of the traffic police along with teams from the crime branch conducted checks at various locations across the city on Friday night between 9 pm and 12 midnight. A total of 258 motorists were tested using breath analyzers, out of which 32 were found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. Action was taken against all 32 drivers, and their vehicles were seized, informed assistant commissioner of police (traffic) Subhash Bhujang. The drive was undertaken to instil discipline among motorists and to prevent serious accidents such as hit-and-run cases caused by driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotic substances. Traffic and crime branch officials and personnel were deployed at major junctions, where vehicle checks were carried out systematically. The operation was conducted under the supervision of police inspector Amol Devkar, Rajesh Yadav, assistant police inspectors Sunil Karale, Sachin Mirde, Hareshwar Ghuge, Sanjay Gite, and crime branch officials along with other police personnel.

Photo caption: Police stopped vehicles and carried out checks at major junctions to test drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.