Police seize 50 e-cigarettes of valuing Rs 21K

Aurangabad:

Jinsi police raided a house and seized 50 e-cigarettes worth valuing Rs 21,200 from Sharif Colony, near Roshan Gate, on January 23 evening. The stock of e-cigarettes manufactured by foreign companies is banned in India. The police inspector Ashok Bhandare confirmed that a case has been registered against a scrap dealer Shaikh Abed Shaikh Yusuf (Sharif Colony, Roshan Gate).

It so happened that the police got a tip that he is selling e-cigarettes in the Roshan Gate locality. Accordingly, the police raided and detained Shaikh Abed and recovered 50 e-cigarettes manufactured by three different companies from his possession. The total value of confiscated cigarettes is Rs 21,200. The police have registered an offence against him and further investigation is on by the assistant sub-inspector Rajpal Jadhav.