Police standing from morning to midnight

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chief minister, deputy chief ministers along with other minister, Chief justice of India and High Court Judges are in the city for the past two days on the occasion of cabinet meeting and Marathwada Mukti Sangram Divas. The police administration deployed a strict bandobast. The policemen were standing on roads since the wee hours of Saturday till midnight. Similarly, they will have to come on the duty again after six hours due to various functions organised on the occasion of Marathwada Mukti Sangram Divas on Sunday.

Six SPs, 23 ACPs/Dy.SPs, 115 PIs, 296 API/PSI, 1,900 constabulary staff and four SRPF companies came from other places deployed on the bandobast. These officers were given orders on Friday and they reached the city in the wee hours on Saturday.

Around 15 Morchas, 6 demonstrations and other activities were permitted during the cabinet meeting. The police were deployed on every nook and corner in the meeting area. Police were seen at Bhadkal Gate, Amkhas Maidan, City Club, District Collectorate, Smart City office and other places. They had to take their lunch standing where they were deployed.